New Town man gets to cast North Dakota’s Democratic delegates for president

MINOT, N.D. – Democrats across the country cast their state’s delegates for their nominee for president Tuesday evening.

This year's Democratic National Convention is virtual due to the pandemic.

You may recognize the North Dakotan who cast the state's delegates.

Cesar Alvarez of New Town received the honor.

Alvarez is an enrolled member of the Mandan, Hidatsa, and Arikara Nation.

Alvarez has called North Dakota home his whole life, and when the state's Democratic party called, he answered.

"Our state party reached out and asked me about two weeks ago and I was very surprised and humbled. I have never done anything like that before but i gladly accepted. And after that I was connected with the DNC," said Alvarez.

Alvarez said he wanted to represent his state, his heritage, and himself the best he could. He said it was overall an incredible experience.

"It was a truly humbling and incredible opportunity of a life time. I don't know if I will ever get that opportunity again. It was awesome to be apart of something so historic. I mean its a big election year of course, but being apart of a virtual convention during a pandemic and try to capture America," he said.

Alvarez said will continue to campaign for the Biden-Harris ticket, though he encourages everyone to vote in order for their voices to be heard.

Joe Biden will formally accept the Democratic nomination Thursday.

The Republican National Convention is next week.

