Advertisement

Former UND provost Thomas DiLorenzo was killed during an armed robbery in Charleston, SC

Thomas DiLorenzo
Thomas DiLorenzo(Allison Dodd | KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Jul. 17, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) – Former Provost for the University of North Dakota Thomas DiLorenzo was killed during an armed robbery in Charleston Friday morning.

DiLorenzo recently moved to Charleston after his wife was named provost of the College of Charleston.

The president of the College of Charleston says the school’s provost and her husband were the targets of an early-morning robbery attempt that ended with the fatal shooting of her husband.

Provost and Executive Vice President of Academic Affairs Suzanne Austin and her husband, Tom DiLorenzo, were targeted in an attempted robbery near King and Clifford Streets, several blocks south of the main campus, CofC President Andrew Hsu said in a statement sent to the campus Friday afternoon.

“During the robbery attempt, Tom was shot and subsequently died,” Hsu said. “Suzanne was not physically injured.”

Charleston County Chief Deputy Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal confirmed Friday afternoon that DiLorenzo, 63, died at 6:50 a.m. from a gunshot wound.

Police say the couple was walking near the intersection of King and Clifford Streets at approximately 6:15 a.m. when two men approached. One of the men was armed with a handgun and demanded money, police spokesman Charles Francis said.

Mayor John Tecklenburg released the following statement on DiLorenzo’s killing:

Today, all of Charleston was shocked and horrified by the senseless murder of Tom DiLorenzo, in a cruel act of violence that has no place in our city.

Our hearts go out to Mr. DiLorenzo’s family and friends, and to the whole College of Charleston community at this terrible time.

Chief Reynolds reports that this was a tragic, isolated incident, and that his officers are working now to identify the perpetrators. Neither the City of Charleston nor our Police Department will rest until the people who committed this terrible crime have been brought to justice.

Hsu called the act of violence against one of CofC’s community members “deeply unsettling,” and encouraged students, faculty and staff members who may feel unease or anxiety as a result of this incident to seek support through our student Counseling Center or the college’s Employee Assistance Program.

Hsu said the couple had only moved to Charleston a few weeks ago and that DiLorenzo had recently retired from the University of North Dakota in June after serving there as provost and vice president of academic affairs for seven years.

“Tom was celebrated not only for his collaborative leadership style, but also his belief in experiential learning and how the city of Grand Forks served as an extension of the UND classroom,” Hsu said. “Given time, Tom would have seen parallels of that dynamic here in Charleston as well.”

While at UND, DiLorenzo served under four presidents and oversaw significant expansions and reductions to the Grand Forks campus, as well as a rebrand initiative under then-president Mark Kennedy.

In August 2018, DiLorenzo was the subject a vote-of-no-confidence from Aviation faculty. He ultimately remained in his post.

In the February announcement of his upcoming retirement, Interim-President Joshua Wynne said to UND Today: “He worked tirelessly to advance the ONE UND Strategic Plan, and led initiatives to increase student retention and improve graduation rates. He also strengthened UND’s relationship with the City of Grand Forks and grew internships for students throughout the community.”

The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Charleston Police Department’s on-duty detective at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sunday: 113 new coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The latest coronavirus case numbers.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #4

Updated: 4 hours ago
We’ve had a blast following Bismarck resident, Evan Baker on the Food Network’s show “Worst Cooks in America” this summer.

News

Annual Guest Giveback Event

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kali Roberts the Store Manager of Buckle shows us some cute and versatile summer outfits and gives us all the details about Buckle’s Annual Guest Giveback Event that is going on now through Aug. 7.

News

Bismarck’s Newest Playground

Updated: 4 hours ago
When Bismarck Parks and Rec told us they opened a new and expanded park at Sertoma Park we thought we better come check it out, put it to the test, but we went to the real experts to get their review.

News

Teacher Tips: Learning on Staycation

Updated: 4 hours ago
Learning doesn’t have to stop this summer just because school isn’t in session.

Latest News

News

Baby Sign Language

Updated: 4 hours ago
There are so many ways to communicate with our kids and some may be especially beneficial for certain families.

News

Governor Burgum directs flag at half staff to honor Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 14 hours ago
Lewis was 80 years old.

News

Vietnam veteran raises flag in Bismarck

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The bar and grill are waiting on some lights to be able to fly the flag after dark.

News

Five-year-old girl dies after being run over

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
The crash remains under investigation.

News

Neighbors help each other clean up after floods in Carrington

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Traffic is back to normal after a storm dumped more than six inches of rain in Carrington in just a short period of time. Although the water is gone, residents are now cleaning up.

News

Former ND Congressman Earl Pomeroy remembers Rep. John Lewis

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
Lewis was the most genuine politician he ever met, according to Pomeroy.