More childcare facilities on the horizon for Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Williston and Williams County officials say a lack of childcare remains one of the largest challenges in improving quality of life. Some new facilities are on the way to help make a dent in that gap.

Teensy Toes Daycare, located north of town, opened its doors last month, currently watching over 33 children. The daycare provides services for up to 74, with some programmed learning.

“I love coming in and getting to tell people I play with kids for work. I can be a kid and do what I love,” said Amber Schwartz, director of Teensy Toes Daycare.

More childcare facilities are also looking to open soon. Little Joes Early Childhood Center will be able to take in up to 80 children for both the public and staff at St. Joesph’s School. It’s scheduled to open up after Labor Day.

“I can’t wait to open this center and welcome families and children here. There is always a need for quality childcare and the goal is to make this the premiere educational center for Williston,” said Cheryl Mahnke, director of Little Joes.

Inside Little Joe's Early Childhood Center (KUMV)

The challenge for most parents is finding availability. Unfortunately, providers are also having difficulties in finding workers to reach capacity. These projects are helping, but there’s a long way to go in order for Williston to have adequate childcare opportunities.

The city may get some help from Williston State College as they transform the Crighton Building into a childcare facility that will also train students interested in going into childcare.

It’s expected to open in August.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.