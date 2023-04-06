Dream Center celebrates one year of service

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - First birthdays are a big milestone. And one organization is celebrating theirs this month.

Jim Barnhardt’s vision has become a reality. “I asked my wife Cindy what she thought about it. And she said you know what you need to do, so we started on a journey,” said Barnhardt.

That journey gave rise to the Dream Center, which is now celebrating its first birthday.

The goal of the center? “Being able to help people in the community and just seeing how grateful they are us helping them,” said administrative director Doonen Quist.

As the year rolled on, numbers stacked up. The Center provides food through breakfast, sack lunch, dinner and grocery programs. In total, about 12 thousand meals are provided each week. “You know, I just think of that 12,000 meals a week times 52 weeks, you know that is a lot of food that comes through here. But you know, we also have the services to help get those people to a better place in life,” said Barnhardt.

Though the tables are always set, the Dream Center also hosted multiple groups... such as Narcan training classes. “It’s crazy actually. We have probably had 60 people, organizations to do good and bring services to low-income families,” said Quist.

But what made this dream a reality? Barnhardt says it comes down to one thing. “Our volunteers are amazing people,” said Barnhardt. Barnhardt says about 8 percent of their donations come from individuals.

This year the Dream Center is hoping to not only expand services, but the parking lot as well.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.