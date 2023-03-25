‘I’ll be honest, it’s hard’: Fargo woman shares story as she battles breast cancer

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Felicia Meyer is in the midst of a difficult chapter in her life. She is facing Stage III breast cancer.

“There are some days where I am not positive. I’ll be honest, it’s hard.” said Meyer.

Meyer said in December they found some issues and in January it was confirmed that she had cancer. Thanks to the support from her family and community, Meyer knows she isn’t facing this battle alone.

“You always want to be strong and that’s something this family really showed me is that we get through this stuff together.” said Cody Larson, Felicia’s son-in-law.

“Lot’s more texting and getting together more than we used to which is nice.” said Alexia Larson, Felicia’s daughter.

“Just helps so much bringing us all closer together.” said Trace Meyer, Felicia’s son.

Meyer has a lot of motivation to keep fighting. She has her family, the hockey community in the Fargo-Moorhead area and others that have been there for her. However, there is one factor that also helps in her fight. She is becoming a grandmother for the first time in May.

“She is definitely the light in this battle. I can’t wait to see the little girl and to hold her and just shower her with love. She is definitely something needed during this time.” said Felicia Meyer.

According to the Meyer family, they have always been close, but this cancer battle brought them even closer. This includes video calls after chemotherapy and her son wearing pink during hockey. Each one of them helping to keep her spirits up.

“My wife means the world to me. We are best friends. We do everything together. We share everything with each other. I’m so looking forward to getting through this with her.” said Ryan Meyer, Felicia’s husband.

Despite the rounds of chemotherapy, having her hair cut off and being sick, Meyer is keeping a positive mindset. Looking forward to the day when this is all over.

“I can’t wait to get to that point to ring that bell and to have my family there to celebrate this journey because it’s been tough.” said Meyer.

For more on Felicia’s story with Lend a Hand Up, click here. A meal train has also been set up for the family, you can find that by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.