Minot man arrested and charged with murder after overnight shooting

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot Police responded to a Northwest Minot hotel, at around 11:52 pm last night after a shooting was reported.

When officials arrived, they found a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. He later died.

Darrion Jackson turned himself in to the police a short time later and was charged with murder. He is being held at the Ward County Jail.

The name of the man who died is being withheld until family is contacted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.