Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center to close

CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - In the past two weeks, many businesses have announced they will be shutting their doors for good. From the Food Co-op to Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse, another has joined the list.

Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center announced over their Facebook page on Friday the restaurant would close for good on February 26.

The bar and grill will also be closed January 15 through February 1. The kitchen will then be open Wednesdays through Saturdays 4-8 p.m. in February. They will be hosting the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music on February 4.

