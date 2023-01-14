Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center to close

Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center
Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - In the past two weeks, many businesses have announced they will be shutting their doors for good. From the Food Co-op to Borrowed Bucks Roadhouse, another has joined the list.

Crossroads Bar and Grill in Center announced over their Facebook page on Friday the restaurant would close for good on February 26.

The bar and grill will also be closed January 15 through February 1. The kitchen will then be open Wednesdays through Saturdays 4-8 p.m. in February. They will be hosting the Dart Shootout by Dakota Music on February 4.

