Governor Gianforte Prohibits Use of TikTok for State Business, on State Equipment

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - Montana Governor Greg Gianforte announced he will prohibit the use of TikTok on state devices Friday.

In a memo to Chief Information Officer Kevin Gilbertson and executive agency directors, Gianforte cited TikTok’s practice of harvesting data from its users’ devices and offering information to the Chinese Communist Party.

“Government’s chief responsibility is keeping its citizens safe and secure,” Governor Gianforte wrote. “Use of TikTok on state devices poses a significant risk to the security of our state and Montanans’ sensitive data.”

Third-party firms conducting business on behalf of the state are also prohibited from using TikTok.

Governor Gianforte joins other Republican governors, including North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, who have recently prohibited the use of TikTok on state devices.

