BNSF working to get main track back online after derailment near Epping

BNSF train
BNSF train(None)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EPPING, N.D. (KFYR) - A report on the BNSF Railway website says a train derailment near Epping, North Dakota affected the main track. The report was received Saturday, December 4, at 1:37 a.m. CDT.

The derailment happened about 113 miles west of Minot.

Officials expect to open one main track on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. There is no estimated time for opening a second main track.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Garcia and Attorney Kevin Chapman
Watford City man sentenced to seven years for stealing millions of dollars of oil
Power lines, roadway impacted after prop plane incident
UPDATE: Small plane lands in open field leaving three injured; downed power lines across Enchanted Highway near Regent
James Kollie, Jr.
Suspect in Minnesota woman’s death arrested in North Dakota
The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found Friday, two days after she was reported...
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
Several Minot-area school administrators attended and spoke at the meeting in Valley City that...
Minot-area administrators sound off on three-class basketball

Latest News

Daniel Brunskill with his Brave the Shave cleats
ND-based charity Brave the Shave gets national attention with NFL’s ‘My Cause My Cleats’
wind farm
PSC approves $390 million wind farm
msu bubble
Crews work on installing new MSU Bubble Dome before winter sets in
century
#2 Century Boys Basketball returns most of roster, poised for successful season