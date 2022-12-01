Pride of Dakota: how to be North Dakota’s pride and joy this weekend

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Pride of Dakota was created in 1985 by the North Dakota Agriculture Department, with the goal of bringing awareness to small companies and North Dakota entrepreneurs.

“We have a ton of entrepreneurs in the state. It started, I believe, with around 25 companies, and to date, we’re at 535,” said Katie Huizenga, Pride of Dakota specialist for the Department of Agriculture.

In recent years, “shop small” has grown in importance as people have realized the impact it has on their community. Shopping small typically results in fresher quality products and it stabilizes the local economy.

“That’s just a label that everyone wants to see, knowing that they’re supporting local North Dakota businesses,” said Becky Bjerklie, owner of BB’s Bath Bakery.

Through Pride of Dakota, business owners both new and established are given the opportunities and resources needed to grow their businesses, like marketing strategies, contacts, and financial and business advice.

“We decided to kind of just see what having a storefront would do for us, and see if that would help grow our business, and it sure has,” said Bjerklie.

Pride of Dakota, according to Huizenga, is like a big family. Even veteran companies are helping and mentoring the new ones.

“You name it, there’s a resource out there for you, and we can help you get started,” said Huizenga.

Many events are hosted by Pride of Dakota throughout the year to showcase their many businesses. The year-end Bismarck Holiday Showcase is the largest, bringing in 14,000 people on average.

“It’s one of our biggest events of the year, and it’s something we always look forward to,” said Bjerklie.

Pride of Dakota strives to be just that, North Dakota’s pride and joy. Proud to be made in North Dakota, and proud to serve other North Dakota residents, both shoppers and producers.

The Bismarck Holiday Showcase starts December 2 at 12:00 p.m. at the Bismarck Event Center. For more information, click here.

