Three-year-old reported missing, Tribal police believe her father took her

Amirae Driver missing
Amirae Driver missing(KFYR)
By Hope Sisk
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAREE, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Affiliated Tribes law enforcement are looking for three-year-old Amirae Driver. They believe Driver is with her father, Myron Cody Johnson, who may be in a state of high emotional and mental distress. Law enforcement believe the girl’s immediate health and safety may be in danger.

Investigators say Driver was taken from a home in Mandaree by her father on Wednesday afternoon after a welfare check by Child Protective Services.

They’re looking for a white 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van with license plate 983BBG. Police do not know what direction they’re traveling in.

Driver is described as Native American, three-feet tall and weighing 40 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murder-suicide investigation in Bismarck
Bismarck police investigate suspected murder-suicide
A selfie of the Hagerott family from the CaringBridge fundraiser set up after Kelli Hagerott...
Tow truck driver who abandoned vehicle on I-94 before fatal crash charged
The young girl, believed to be around 10 months old, has been identified as well as the child’s...
UPDATE: Child found at MSP Airport identified, mother located
Leonard Tate facing charges
Drug bust at Bismarck hotel reveals nearly 3,000 fentanyl pills
Bismarck community garden vandalized
Community Garden in Bismarck vandalized

Latest News

Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School: How bullying has changed and how to identify it
Beyond Back to School KFYR
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools
Beyond Back to School: Striking a balance for technology in schools