Three-year-old reported missing, Tribal police believe her father took her

MANDAREE, N.D. (KFYR) - Three Affiliated Tribes law enforcement are looking for three-year-old Amirae Driver. They believe Driver is with her father, Myron Cody Johnson, who may be in a state of high emotional and mental distress. Law enforcement believe the girl’s immediate health and safety may be in danger.

Investigators say Driver was taken from a home in Mandaree by her father on Wednesday afternoon after a welfare check by Child Protective Services.

They’re looking for a white 2014 Chrysler Town & Country van with license plate 983BBG. Police do not know what direction they’re traveling in.

Driver is described as Native American, three-feet tall and weighing 40 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, call TAT Law Enforcement at 701-627-3617.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.