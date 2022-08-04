Armed standoff with individual in Jamestown

Standoff in Jamestown, ND
Standoff in Jamestown, ND(NewsDakota.com)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Aug. 4, 2022
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning around 10:00 a.m. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th Street NW.

Edinger says they have evacuated some houses and a nearby daycare while they established communication with the individual.

He stressed the public needs to stay away from the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

