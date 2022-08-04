Armed standoff with individual in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) - Emergency officials are on scene of an armed standoff with a man in Jamestown.

Jamestown Police, the Stutsman County Sheriff’s Office, and North Dakota Highway Patrol were called to the scene Thursday morning around 10:00 a.m. Jamestown Police Chief Scott Edinger says they responded to 119 5th Street NW.

Edinger says they have evacuated some houses and a nearby daycare while they established communication with the individual.

He stressed the public needs to stay away from the scene.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 KVLY. All rights reserved.