Burlington Police patrol vehicle involved in crash, no injuries

(Gray)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 8:56 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – A Burlington Police Department patrol vehicle was damaged in a crash Wednesday evening, according to the Burlington Police Chief.

Chief Keith Crabb said the patrol vehicle was headed east on Johnson Street around 6:30 p.m.

Crabb said a juvenile headed southbound on Colton Avenue failed to yield at the intersection with Johnson, and collided with the patrol vehicle.

Crabb said no one was hurt, though the patrol vehicle was likely totaled.

Burlington Police and Fire responded, along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

Crabb indicated the department has a fleet of three vehicles.

