Police arrest man they say peeped into bathrooms at Burleigh County campground

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has been arrested after police say he peeped into bathrooms at a Burleigh County campground Memorial Day weekend.

Police say a witness told them she saw 56-year-old Barry Zacher peering through an outhouse window watching a nine-year-old and a four-year-old in the bathroom. Police say Zacher admitted to standing on a platform, that was for an external septic pump, and looking in the window but he said it was before anyone was in the bathroom.

Court documents report that Zacher was gazing into a place where “a reasonable person would have an expectation of privacy.”

Zacher is charged with felonious surreptitious intrusion (peeping).

He’s in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

