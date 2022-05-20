Advertisement

Bismarck Police investigating unattended death

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Police said they are investigating the unattended death of 18-year-old Steven Ramos-Carballo on May 14.

Police said they responded to an auto shop in the 1400 block of E. Main Avenue shortly before 5 p.m., and located Ramos-Carballo.

The department said they have become aware of “unsubstantiated information” regarding his death, and said that they are relying on “facts, science, and evidence to come to investigative conclusions.”

Police said they have collected evidence, including video, to investigate.

They said they want to give the Ramos-Carballo’s family answers, and are asking the public for patience and understanding as they investigate.

Police said there is no danger to the public.

