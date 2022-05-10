Judge sets $500,000 bond in Bismarck Motor Motel attempted murder case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A District Court judge has set a $500,000 cash bond for a Colorado man who police say attacked two people at Bismarck Motor Motel last Saturday.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Frederick Meyer punched, kicked, and stomped on a man and woman. Meyer told police a voice in his head told him to eliminate the couple. Court documents report that the victims were Meyer’s parents who had driven from Colorado to Bismarck because they were concerned for their son’s mental state.

Meyer is charged with two counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors filed orders prohibiting Meyer to contact the victims.

