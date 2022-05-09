Colorado man charged with attempted murder in Bismarck Motor Motel assault case

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Colorado man has been charged with attempted murder after Bismarck police say he attacked two people at the Bismarck Motor Motel.

Prosecutors say 39-year-old Frederick Meyer punched and kicked a man and woman in the head and “curb stomped” the woman Saturday. According to court documents, Meyer told police he intended to kill the people because “the man upstairs” told him to “go postal” and “eliminate” the individuals. Police say Meyer knew the victims.

The victims were taken to the hospital. Their conditions have not yet been released.

Meyer is charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center.

Incident at at Bismarck Motor Motel (KFYR)

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.