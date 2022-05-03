Advertisement

UPDATE: Bismarck police identify man who died in officer involved shooting

(Cameron Sisk)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck police have revealed the identity of the suspect who died while exchanging gunfire with officers Monday morning.

Police say the man’s name was Eric Hermanson, a 31-year-old from Bismarck.

Bismarck police were investigating a report of a stolen motor vehicle around 9 a.m., which led them to a trailer.

They say an individual fled from the home on foot and shot at officers, who returned fire before the man barricaded himself in a shed.

West Dakota SWAT arrived on scene and located the man in the shed, dead of an apparent gunshot wound. They say it is unclear if the wound was self-inflicted or occurred in the exchange of gunfire.

The case has now been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

