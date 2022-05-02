Advertisement

UPDATE: Stolen vehicle leads to shot fired in East Bismarck

(MGN)
By KFYR Staff
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck Police are currently on an active investigation in the 2500 Block of East Broadway in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that turned into a shots fired call.

Around 9:00 am this morning, officers of Bismarck Police Department were investigating an incident related to a stolen motor vehicle in the 2500 block of East Broadway.  The investigation led them to a trailer house in the area, where an individual fled out of a back door.  A pursuit occurred on foot between the officer and the suspect.  During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.

It is currently believed that the suspect is barricaded in a trailer in the area.  The West Dakota SWAT team is en route to the scene.  Bismarck Police is asking the public in the area to shelter in place, and for the public out of the area to avoid the area of 2500 Broadway.  Broadway Ave, Thayer Ave, and Rosser Ave are shut down between 26th St to 23rd St.

ORIGINAL STORY: There is an active incident/investigation in the area of 2520 E Broadway. It is not safe to go to the area at this time. Your News Leader will keep you up to date with the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At least 11 train cars from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train caught fire following a...
Train derails, ignites near Burlington
Tyler Schaefer
Beulah Police Department asking for public’s help find a missing 18-year-old Beulah man
Police chase
Two injured, one seriously after a multi-county police chase
boating access outlook
North Dakota boating access update
The Denver Broncos signed Gutierrez as an undrafted free agent after the draft concluded.
Minot State’s Sebastian Gutierrez signs with Denver Broncos

Latest News

10PM Sportscast 5/1/2022
10PM Sportscast 5/1/2022
North Dakota National Guard fights fire
National Guard fights fire
North Dakota National Guard
North Dakota Army National Guard deploys black hawk helicopter to fight train derailment fire
High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday
High School in Belcourt going virtual Monday due to heat outage