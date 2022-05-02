UPDATE: Stolen vehicle leads to shot fired in East Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - UPDATE: Bismarck Police are currently on an active investigation in the 2500 Block of East Broadway in relation to a stolen vehicle investigation that turned into a shots fired call.

Around 9:00 am this morning, officers of Bismarck Police Department were investigating an incident related to a stolen motor vehicle in the 2500 block of East Broadway. The investigation led them to a trailer house in the area, where an individual fled out of a back door. A pursuit occurred on foot between the officer and the suspect. During the pursuit, the suspect shot at the officer and the officer returned fire.

It is currently believed that the suspect is barricaded in a trailer in the area. The West Dakota SWAT team is en route to the scene. Bismarck Police is asking the public in the area to shelter in place, and for the public out of the area to avoid the area of 2500 Broadway. Broadway Ave, Thayer Ave, and Rosser Ave are shut down between 26th St to 23rd St.

ORIGINAL STORY: There is an active incident/investigation in the area of 2520 E Broadway. It is not safe to go to the area at this time. Your News Leader will keep you up to date with the latest information as it becomes available.

