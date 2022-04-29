Minot zoo celebrates Amur tiger cubs with name, gender reveals

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot community got the chance Thursday to learn a little bit more about three of the newest family members at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The zoo revealed the names and genders of its trio of Amur tiger cubs that were born last month at a special ‘reveal’ event.

They first revealed their genders—two boys and a girl—with a little help from the cubs’ dad Viktor.

Then the zoo crew shared the new names—Luka, Dmitri, and Viktoria.

The cubs stayed inside their den with mama Zoya for much of the event.

Zoogoers and staff alike said the cubs are at home in the zoo’s state-of-the-art tiger habitat.

“It’s so nice, and it’s been nice to see the progress of it, and to see the tigers enjoying more space,” said Amanda Bekkedahl, at the zoo with family.

“One good thing is with this new exhibit that we built and opened a couple years ago, we’ve got the space to hold these young ones for the minimum requirement of the two years. So, move animals around, we’ve got that management capability, and just being able to breed animals helps not only the cat population, but helps promote the wild population,” said Jeff Bullock, Zoo Director. Zoo staff chose eight possible names, and the public was able to vote for names online.

Money that was raised in the naming contest will go to the zoo’s capital campaign and conservation efforts.

