Advertisement

Minot zoo celebrates Amur tiger cubs with name, gender reveals

(Tiger Cubs)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot community got the chance Thursday to learn a little bit more about three of the newest family members at the Roosevelt Park Zoo.

The zoo revealed the names and genders of its trio of Amur tiger cubs that were born last month at a special ‘reveal’ event.

They first revealed their genders—two boys and a girl—with a little help from the cubs’ dad Viktor.

Then the zoo crew shared the new names—Luka, Dmitri, and Viktoria.

The cubs stayed inside their den with mama Zoya for much of the event.

Zoogoers and staff alike said the cubs are at home in the zoo’s state-of-the-art tiger habitat.

“It’s so nice, and it’s been nice to see the progress of it, and to see the tigers enjoying more space,” said Amanda Bekkedahl, at the zoo with family.

“One good thing is with this new exhibit that we built and opened a couple years ago, we’ve got the space to hold these young ones for the minimum requirement of the two years. So, move animals around, we’ve got that management capability, and just being able to breed animals helps not only the cat population, but helps promote the wild population,” said Jeff Bullock, Zoo Director. Zoo staff chose eight possible names, and the public was able to vote for names online.

Money that was raised in the naming contest will go to the zoo’s capital campaign and conservation efforts.

Related content:

Zoya, Minot’s Amur tiger, gives birth to trio of cubs

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State prosecutors charged 24-year-old Heather Hoffman with AA-felony murder, in the shooting...
A ‘heinous slaying’: suspect in Minot fatal shooting held on $500K bond
Parents at Bernard Black Elementary were surprised with the news that their children would be...
Entire third grade class shocked with full-ride college scholarships during assembly
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
generic graphic
Arrest made in Sidney homicide investigation
Heather Hoffman arrest
BREAKING: Minot Police make arrest in Friday fatal shooting

Latest News

After storm, some are asking: why aren’t all powerlines below ground?
Blizzard wedding
Blizzard wedding
Looking back at two years of COVID in North Dakota
6pm Sportscast 04/28/22
6pm Sportscast 04/28/22