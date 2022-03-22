Zoya, Minot’s Amur tiger, gives birth to trio of cubs

MINOT, N.D. – The Roosevelt Park Zoo family has grown by three, after the zoo’s resident female Amur tiger Zoya gave birth to cubs over the weekend, according to a zoo spokesperson.

The zoo said Zoya began giving birth early Saturday morning, with the first cub arriving shortly before 6:30 a.m., and the last shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The zoo said Zoya is taking good care of the cubs, and they will leave her to care for them for a few weeks before the zoo’s vets perform physicals and provide vaccinations.

After that, the zoo said they will reintroduce Zoya to the cubs.

Last week, the zoo sent out a release, notifying the public that there was a chance Zoya may be pregnant, due to only Viktor being outside.

The zoo indicated that the cubs will not be viewable for the public until they are old enough to move around the den. The zoo will notify the media and the public as to when the cubs will be available for public viewing.

