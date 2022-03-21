Mandan Police searching for suspect in fatal hit and run

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Mandan police are searching for the driver of a Ford F250 pickup that was involved in a fatal hit and run Monday morning.

Mandan police say around 7:30 am they received a report of a pedestrian who had been struck by a motor vehicle at the All Seasons Arena, which is in the 900blk of 9th St NW, Mandan. When they arrived the victim, a 77-year-old Mandan man was pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect was driving a Ford F250 pickup, 2015 or newer in year. The pickup is white in color, has a black front grill guard and a large black toolbox in the box. The vehicle has what is commonly called a “headache rack”. The pickup has Montana or Wyoming license plates.

If you see this vehicle, do not approach it. Call local law enforcement or the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250.

