Minot Police working towards new K9

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot Police Department had a K9 officer retire in 2021, and after some community donations, the department is gearing up to buy a new one, as well as training and gear.

The dog will be trained for patrol work and narcotics detection. Once all is said and done the department will be back at a total of three dogs, two for drug detection and one for explosives.

“Our last K9 we got for narcotics was not trained on marijuana and that is our intent for this one as well,” said Police Chief John Klug, Minot.

Since marijuana is partially legalized, it could cause some legal complications if the dog was trained to detect that substance.

