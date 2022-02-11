Advertisement

CHI St. Alexius Health Williston lifting visitor restrictions

CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that they are lifting their visitor restrictions...
CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that they are lifting their visitor restrictions Friday.(KFYR-TV)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to a drop in active COVID-19 cases, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that they are lifting their visitor restrictions Friday.

Any visitor entering the hospital will have to be screened for the virus and will need to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status according to a release. If they are there to see a COVID-positive patient, they will need to wear a gown and gloves as well.

Officials with the hospital say they continue to monitor the infection rates in the community and will revise the policy as needed.

Copyright 2022 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
Law enforcement seize thousands of fentanyl pills, $40,000 in cash in Tuesday drug busts
The one that didn't get away: Bismarck teen snags 11-pound walleye
The one that didn’t get away: Bismarck teen catches 11-pound walleye
Christine Harvey-Gulick
Henderson, NV woman arrested in Williston for intent to deliver heroin, meth
A Jamestown man is in custody after deputies say he led them on a high-speed chase.
High-speed chase along I-94 ends with tire spikes
North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault
Another North Dakota Highway Patrol officer accused of sexual assault

Latest News

The protests against COVID restrictions threaten to disrupt economic resources flowing between...
Freedom convoy blocks main US-Canada trade arteries
COVID case update 2/9
COVID: 14.7% 14-day avg.; 3,464 total active; 53.4% fully vaccinated
As some states plan to lift school mask mandates, the CDC says nationwide COVID numbers aren't...
Mask mandates mixed for schools amid warnings from CDC
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
Some school mask mandates ending as new COVID cases drop