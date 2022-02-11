CHI St. Alexius Health Williston lifting visitor restrictions

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - Due to a drop in active COVID-19 cases, CHI St. Alexius Health Williston announced that they are lifting their visitor restrictions Friday.

Any visitor entering the hospital will have to be screened for the virus and will need to wear a mask at all times, regardless of vaccination status according to a release. If they are there to see a COVID-positive patient, they will need to wear a gown and gloves as well.

Officials with the hospital say they continue to monitor the infection rates in the community and will revise the policy as needed.

