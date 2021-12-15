Advertisement

Minot restaurant reopens after closing temporarily due to health violations

ND Asia restaurant
ND Asia restaurant(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A Minot restaurant is back open less than 24 hours after it was forced to close after a series of violations were revealed during a health inspection.

According to an online report, ND Asia had nearly 20 issues considered critical during its inspection Monday.

Many had to do with employees’ handling of food or handwashing practices.

Businesses start with a score of 100 and work down, with 60 warranting immediate closure, and ND Asia scored a 23.

Your News Leader wanted to know more about what goes into health inspections.

Different businesses have different numbers of inspections throughout the year, based on their risk levels.

What kinds of food is at the business impacts the risk level, such as handling of raw meats.

Issues that are critical are ones that can lead to food-borne illness, while non-critical ones are serious but not as big of a risk as critical ones.

“With a facility, if they get a score that’s low enough that they get reinspected or that they get closed, they have a certain time frame in which they have to correct all issues. If they’re closed, it’s before they can reopen. So, if you have a facility that was closed, and then they’re allowed to reopen it’s because they corrected all the violations from the inspection,” said Jayme Calavera, environmental health practitioner in the Environmental Health Division.

Your News Leader reached out to ownership of ND Asia who confirmed that the issues were rectified and the restaurant had re-opened Tuesday morning.

