Heavens Helpers Soup Cafe in Bismarck needs volunteers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Over the summer, the cafe had to close early due to a lack of volunteers.

Now they are trying to return to their normal closing time of 5 p.m.

Heavens Helpers Executive Director Mark Meier says he think COVID-19 and students taking the summer off from volunteering play a role in the shortage of volunteers.

“Ever since COVID we have kind of struggled to have the consistency later in the day. We’ve lost some of our volunteers because they’re older and don’t want to be exposed,” said Meier.

Meier says he needs five volunteers every two hours, but the biggest need is with the late shifts from 2 to 4 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m.

Those interested can find more information at: Soup Cafe, Bismarck ND

