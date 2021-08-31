Former NDSU quarterback and current South Carolina graduate assistant Zeb Noland to start for Gamecocks this Saturday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Zeb Noland will start for the University of South Carolina this Saturday, despite beginning the season as a graduate assistant coach.

South Carolina released their week one depth chart this morning, and Noland was listed as the number one quarterback for the Gamecocks. Noland was promoted from GA to player two weeks ago after an injury to freshman starter Luke Doty, and was given the nod this week from first-year SC head coach Shane Beamer.

Coach Beamer stated his decision to start Noland over redshirt senior Jason Brown based on his “command in the huddle.” Even before the Doty injury two weeks ago, Beamer and offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield joked about Noland’s eligibility and possibly playing this season.

Noland played three seasons at Iowa State before transferring to NDSU. He was in competition with Trey Lance for the starting job in 2019, earning the role in 2020. In Noland’s final season with the Bison this past spring, he passed for 721 yards and five touchdowns.

South Carolina opens up Saturday against Eastern Illinois.

