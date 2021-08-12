Advertisement

Long-Time, Family-Owned Crosby Restaurant to Close

Red Rooster Cafe sign
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT
CROSBY, N.D. - After almost 60 years of operation, a Crosby restaurant is closing its doors this month due to a staffing shortage.

The Red Rooster Cafe has been a staple for the community. Customers tell Your News Leader The Red Rooster is a popular spot for breakfast after church on Sundays and that they have fantastic burgers.

Owner Stephanie Gjovig has been working at the cafe since she was ten and purchased the business from her parents about 12 years ago. She says finding help has been difficult since the pandemic and that it became too stressful to balance work and her family.

“It’s really hard to find help right now, and I’ve been dealing with it for quite a while. My last worker left for college, and it seemed like the right time,” said Gjovig.

Gjovig doesn’t have a date for when exactly the place will close other than this month. She says the building is for sale.

