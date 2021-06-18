One in custody in Thursday stabbing in Minot, warrant issued for another suspect

MINOT, N.D. – Minot police said they have arrested one person in connection with the stabbing of a 65-year-old man early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, a warrant has been issued for a second person.

Police said they arrested 38-year-old Timothy Hagan Thursday night on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, felonious restraint, terrorizing, and aggravated assault.

Court records indicate Hagan has an initial appearance scheduled for Friday afternoon in District Court in Minot.

Police said a warrant is out for 31-year-old Kerviona Bailey for kidnapping, felonious restraint, terrorizing, and prostitution.

Anyone with information on Bailey’s whereabouts should contact police at 701-852-0111. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Investigators said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds in a northwest Minot hotel, and after the attack fled to a common area in the hotel where he was treated by hotel guests and staff before being rushed to the ER.

The victim, whose identity is protected, is expected to survive. Investigators said the victim knew the alleged attackers.

Due to Marsy’s law, Minot Police are unable to release more specifics on the location of the incident.

