Advertisement

Police headquarters to be built, financing up to voters

Police headquarters to be built, financing up to voters
Police headquarters to be built, financing up to voters(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck city commissioners are exploring options for a new police headquarters building.

At the commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed issuing a quarter percent sale tax increase or raising the mill levy to help pay for the headquarters and an additional fire station.

“Property tax means the burden for the PD and fire protection is solely on the backs of property owners, and that’s not right because the people who benefit from those services don’t always live here,” said Commissioner Nancy Guy.

The project is moving forward, so properties will be selected and brought to the board for approval.

Tax increases related to this project will be brought before voters in June 2022.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

B-52 "resurrected" after more than a decade in the "Boneyard"
B-52 ‘resurrected’ after more than a decade in the ‘Boneyard’
Armed Robbery
Beulah bartender stages armed robbery; five charged
Dead cattle found in Missouri River
Dozens of dead cattle found floating in Missouri River
Anthony Holmes
Man charged with terrorizing at Williston Albertsons
Kaden Philion
Minot teen, one of the state’s first cases, survives MIS-C

Latest News

Celebrating women in construction this week
Celebrating women in construction this week
Roads KFYR
Bismarck road construction moves forward
Sashay Schettler
Bismarck Public Schools hires first-ever full-time Indian education director
BinaxNow COVID-19 rapid test
Bismarck School District offers rapid tests to asymptomatic staff