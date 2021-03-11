Police headquarters to be built, financing up to voters

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck city commissioners are exploring options for a new police headquarters building.

At the commission meeting Tuesday, commissioners discussed issuing a quarter percent sale tax increase or raising the mill levy to help pay for the headquarters and an additional fire station.

“Property tax means the burden for the PD and fire protection is solely on the backs of property owners, and that’s not right because the people who benefit from those services don’t always live here,” said Commissioner Nancy Guy.

The project is moving forward, so properties will be selected and brought to the board for approval.

Tax increases related to this project will be brought before voters in June 2022.

