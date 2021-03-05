Full STEAM Ahead Minot students featured in virtual play

MINOT, N.D. – A few kiddos from the Full STEAM Ahead Free Friday theatre class will also be making an appearance in an upcoming virtual play.

“Could You Hold a Cactus” will feature 11 children from around the state many from the Minot area.

The musical will premiere March 31 on the Full STEAM Ahead Facebook and Steam ND website.

Auditions were held last weekend and organizers said they are excited to produce the play in a way that is safe for both the actors and audience.

“Varying age ranges, varying parts all of them have the duty to be their own their camera crew, lighting crew, their tech crew, and my job is to provide them support,” said Director J’Kobe Wallace.

The play is based on a collection of poems that explore what it is like to be shy about expressing emotions and art.

