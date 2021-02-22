Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to shooting gun in air after pointing it at neighbors

Austin Benedict
Austin Benedict(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Feb. 22, 2021 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 25-year-old Bismarck man was sentenced to three years in prison, after pleading guilty to a variety of charges on Monday.

Bismarck police say Austin Benedict had gotten into an argument with his neighbors and fired a gun in the air multiple times after pointing it at the neighbors.

Benedict will get credit for 211 days served.

The incident happened in a trailer court on East Broadway in July.

Benedict pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing, unlawful possession of a firearm, and discharge of a firearm within city.

