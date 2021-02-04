Masks are no longer required in the Killdeer Public School District

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Masks are required in many school districts across the state but considering the governor’s mask mandate was allowed to expire, some school districts, like Killdeer Public School, are doing away with the requirement.

For the first time since March students can go to class without a mask.

Some students said learning how to count is much easier to do when you or your teacher don’t have to wear a mask.

Killdeer Public School students also said while they understand why the safety protocol was put in place, many feel masks were distracting them from learning.

“It’s been so hard to learn for everyone and everyone fussing with their masks and not paying attention,” said Killdeer Public School senior Kayla Brew.

Students said they feel safe at school with all the other protocols still in place.

“Our teachers are making sure that we take every precaution right. That we scrub our desk really well and if they’re sick they go home and then we sanitize the rooms,” said Killdeer Public School sixth grader Hailey Klym.

“Throughout the school year, I have felt fine all year like I haven’t got sick yet, so I feel pretty comfortable with where I’m at now, and I feel like I’m healthy enough,” said Killdeer Public School senior Zack Andersen.

Some teachers are glad the mask requirement was lifted, because they say it could have been doing more harm than good, especially with kindergarteners.

“Sanitary wise we’re doing better without them because we’re not having the masks laying on the desk when they’re eating and falling on the floor and then putting them back on their face. I personally really enjoy it,” said Killdeer Public School kindergarten teacher Kaitlyn Murphy.

Killdeer public school superintendent, Jeff Simmons said the low positive case numbers in Dunn county played a role in the mask requirement lifting.

“Whatever we can do to help students learn we feel is important and again balancing that with keeping our students safe as well,” said Simmons.

Simmons said the positivity rate for the district has never increased above two percent.

There hasn’t been a single case of COVID-19 since before Christmas in the Killdeer Public School District.

