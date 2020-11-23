St. Anthony man accused of having 191 images of child sexual exploitation

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old St. Anthony man was indicted on federal charges Friday for having nearly 200 images of child pornography.

Investigators say they located 191 images of minors on electronic devices owned by Bradwin Wymore.

Wymore is accused of setting up his phone in bathrooms and hotel rooms in Bismarck and Mandan and recording the minors.

The incidents happened between 2019 and 2020.

On several occasions, investigators say Wymore would distribute the images online.

Wymore is charged with production or attempted production of images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor using material that have traveled in interstate and foreign commerce.

