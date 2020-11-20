North Dakota to receive 60 Air Force nurses to assist with COVID-19 response

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Gov. Doug Burgum says FEMA is responding to a request for more medical personnel, so 60 air force nurses are coming to assist with the covid-19 response.

The nurses will split up to support six hospitals in four cities: CHI St. Alexius Health and Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck, Trinity Hospital in Minot, Essentia Health and Sanford Medical Center in Fargo and Altru Health Center in Grand Forks.

The teams will deploy Saturday and are expected to start work next week.

