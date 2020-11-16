McKenzie County Sheriff says his department will not enforce mask mandate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In a press release sent Monday, the McKenzie County Sheriff says the Department will not be enforcing any mask or business mandate.

Sheriff Matthew Johansen said, “We feel that to do so (enforce mandates) takes away from your liberty to live freely under the Constitution of the United States.”

Johansen said people should be free to choose for themselves if they want to wear a mask or not.

“…this mandate is not a law that we have passed or desired to see passed. With that established the McKenzie County Sheriff’s Office will not be enforcing any such mandate,” said Johansen.

In the release Johansen says businesses will have to make the decision if they want to the follow the mandate, and if the business asks customers to wear a mask to do so.

“If you are not going to wear a mask respect others distance and respect those that choose to wear a mask,” said Johansen.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.