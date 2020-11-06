Two Bismarck men sentenced for sexually assaulting teens

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two Bismarck men were sentenced Friday after being found guilty of gross sexual imposition and corruption of a minor in July.

Thirty-year-old Michaelson Plaisimond was sentenced to 15 years with credit for 120 days served for GSI and corruption of a minor.

Twenty-four-year-old Arnold Rennie was sentenced to 20 years with credit for 305 days served for GSI and corruption of a minor.

Prosecutors say both men gave methamphetamine and marijuana to 14 and 15-year-old girls and sexually assaulted them at a Bismarck hotel.

Attorney’s say both men face deportation after serving their sentences.

Rennie’s attorney Kent Morrow says he is planning to appeal is case.

