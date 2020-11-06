Advertisement

North Dakota Department of Health reports first child with Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome and COVID-19

MIS-C is a condition believed to be linked to COVID-19 that affects multiple organ systems in children.
Published: Nov. 6, 2020 at 3:48 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health reported, through a press release, the first confirmed case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) in a child with COVID-19 within North Dakota.

In the press release, MIS-C is described as a “rare condition where different body parts of the child can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes or gastrointestinal organs.”

As of October 30th, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has received reports of 1,163 confirmed cases of MIS-C and 20 deaths in the United States.

“This development is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 can impact people of any age, even children,” said Dr. Joan Connell, NDDoH field medical officer and pediatrician. “The best way to help prevent your child from getting MIS-C is to take action to avoid exposure to the COVID-19 virus and teach your child how to do the same.”

The NDDoH recommends that everyone take necessary, everyday actions to avoid getting the virus that causes COVID-19:

· Wash your hands frequently to limit your exposure to germs.

· Avoid close contact.

· Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others.

· Cover coughs/sneezes.

· Stay home if you are feeling sick.

For more information about MIS-C and COVID-19, visit www.cdc.gov/mis-c/index.html.

