New, less invasive COVID-19 test comes to North Dakota

New COVID-19 test
New COVID-19 test(KFYR-TV)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Health is trying out a new, less invasive COVID-19 test.

Instead of a nasal or mouth swab, these tests simply collect one’s saliva.

State health leaders said the pilot project will take place at two universities where they’ve trained students to assist with testing and contact tracing efforts.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for them to contribute to this fight. And it gets them pretty good hands on experience in the realm of public health during a pandemic,” said contact tracing facilitator Vern Dosch.

The University of North Dakota, Bismarck State College, and Fargo Public Health will be the first sites testing out the pilot.

