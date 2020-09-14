Advertisement

Farmers finish neighbor’s harvest after heart attack

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Lane Unhjem's Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin.
Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, 6 grain carts, and 15 semis to get Lane Unhjem's Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin.(Don Anderson)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Sep. 14, 2020 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DIVIDE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - Around 60 farmers in Divide County put their own harvesting on hold to cut 1,000 acres for a neighbor who suffered a heart attack after his combine caught fire last week. Lane Unhjem was in the middle of harvesting when he went into cardiac arrest near Crosby, North Dakota.

Neighbors, friends, and family brought 11 combines, six grain carts, and 15 semis to get Unhjem’s Durum Wheat and Canola in the bin. When they heard about Unhjem’s situation last week, they immediately started coordinating an effort to help him out.

“I talked to a couple of farmers, got their equipment, and then other people just started calling and we had equipment offered from all over the place in the county, and their workers to go with it,” said family friend, Jenna Binde.

Those who assisted say letting the Unhjems' crops go unharvested would’ve been a big loss for the family, and helping out was just common sense.

“Everybody knows the Unhjems, and they’re good people and good in the community, and just kind of the farming way of life too. You help your neighbor out when they need it, and don’t expect anything in return”, added Binde.

Unhjem was flown to Minot where he is in stable condition, but his family says he has a long road of recovery ahead.

It took only seven hours for the farmers to harvest the Unhjems' 1,000 acres of crops over the weekend.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Colonial Motel & Lounge to be demolished

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
After about 60 years in business, the owners of Mandan’s Colonial Lounge, Liquor Store and Motel are planning to demolish the business.

Sports

Bison Football on TV in October

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
Bison football fans should know by now the Central Arkansas at NDSU game on Oct. 3 will be live and statewide on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network.

News

Fight outside Sahara Night Club puts man in the hospital

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Bismarck Police say an assault outside the Sahara Night Club in Gateway Mall left one person in the hospital early Sunday morning.

News

Casinos impacted by coin shortage; banks say shortage should lessen

Updated: 49 minutes ago
Restaurants, laundromats and now casinos are experiencing the impacts from the coin shortage that’s come on from a lack of circulation due to the pandemic.

Latest News

News

13 ND firefighters head to Oregon to assist with wildfires

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
These are the 13 brave men from Williston, Grand Forks, and Fargo fire departments who have volunteered to go on a mission to Oregon. They will be stationed in Salem, Ore., for 19 days.

News

The Teddy Roosevelt Show

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
The Medora Musical ended its run over the weekend, but that doesn’t mean Medora is rolling up its sidewalks for the year.

News

Paint-pour Pumpkin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
Beverly Schatz from Michaels show us how to create a fun, and cute paint-pour pumpkin that is a perfect addition to your Halloween décor.

News

Self Care

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KFYR-TV
With all the things going on in the world and all the concerns we face in our everyday lives, it’s easy to forget to give a specific person the care and attention they deserve, that person would be ourselves.

News

Williston vs, Century football canceled due to COVID-19 on Coyotes roster

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ryan Farrell
There is still a possibility that the game can be rescheduled for a later date.

News

COVID-19 test results from Friday exercise at Minot State

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Mass testing operations are planned this week Tuesday and Friday at the MSU dome from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.