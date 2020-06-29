Advertisement

COVID-19 cases surge in some states, but remain relatively stable in ND

(KFYR)
By Morgan Benth
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 5:15 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Positive coronavirus cases surged across the country over the weekend, with 36 states seeing an increase.

North Dakota isn't one of those states, but there hasn't been a consistent decrease in case counts either.

The coronavirus has now infected more than ten million people across the world, and many states in the U.S. are seeing their positive case numbers climb.

Neighboring states Montana and Minnesota are among the 36 states that saw an increase in positives over the weekend, while Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only two states with decreasing case counts.

North Dakota, however, is remaining quite stable.

Although the number of active cases has been climbing since last week, active cases are still fewer than half of what they were a month ago.

But state leaders are still warning people to take precautions.

Gov. Doug Burgum commented on the uptick in cases over the weekend saying “While North Dakota is well-positioned to handle a potential surge in cases, it's essential to follow ND Smart guidelines to prevent such a surge."

While at least 13 other states, mostly in the South and the West, are pausing or rolling back their reopening plans, North Dakota is still in Phase Green, the final step before Phase Blue or the "new normal.”

To find a testing site near you go to health.nd.gov.

Latest News

Health

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health changes COVID-19 testing location due to weather Due to Threat of Inclement Weather

Updated: 22 hours ago
Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health (BBPH) will be moving their COVID-19 testing event on June 30 to the Bismarck Event Center tomorrow, June 30, due to the threat of inclement weather.

Health

North Dakota Department of Health investigating an outbreak of cyclosporiasis linked to bagged salad mixes

Updated: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:04 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
According to the CDC, as of June 26, 206 cases from eight states have been reported in the United States. Twenty-three cases have been hospitalized. None of the North Dakota cases have been hospitalized.

Health

Update from City of Minot on positive COVID cases at work site

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:05 PM CDT
|
By Sasha Strong
The city has identified the site where the 10 COVID-19 positive contractors were working.

Health

CHI nurses call for recruiting, respecting, and retaining staff

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:33 PM CDT
|
By Hallie Brown
Minnesota Nurses Association leaders said this is not a strike or work stoppage.

Latest News

Health

Fargo COVID-19 testing event cut short Thursday

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT
|
By Morgan Benth
A testing event at the FARGODOME was cut short today due to a shortage in prepared testing kits.

Health

First District Health Unit handles workload of contact tracing

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 7:46 PM CDT
|
By Sasha Strong
The sudden spike means more work for First District Health Unit which is tasked with using contact tracing to track who they might have been in contact with.

Health

New COVID-19 spikes could hurt local economy

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 6:27 PM CDT
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Certain states are announcing the possibility of re-closing businesses following spikes in COVID-19 cases.

Health

10 construction workers test positive for COVID-19 in Minot

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 5:08 PM CDT
|
By Joe Skurzewski
First District Health Unit tells Your News Leader five of the 10 cases are Ward County residents.

Health

Drive through ceremony planned for Trinity Health's Nurse graduates

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT
|
By Faith hatton
Graduates from Trinity Health's Nurse Residency Program will be able to celebrate their achievement with a drive through ceremony.

Health

US coronavirus cases continue to rise at near-record rate

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 11:49 AM CDT
|
By By JENNIFER PELTZ and ELAINE KURTENBACH
The number of new coronavirus cases per day in the U.S. stood near an all-time high Thursday, hovering close to the peak reached in late April during some of the darkest and deadliest days of the crisis.