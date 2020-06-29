COVID-19 cases surge in some states, but remain relatively stable in ND

Positive coronavirus cases surged across the country over the weekend, with 36 states seeing an increase.

North Dakota isn't one of those states, but there hasn't been a consistent decrease in case counts either.

The coronavirus has now infected more than ten million people across the world, and many states in the U.S. are seeing their positive case numbers climb.

Neighboring states Montana and Minnesota are among the 36 states that saw an increase in positives over the weekend, while Connecticut and Rhode Island are the only two states with decreasing case counts.

North Dakota, however, is remaining quite stable.

Although the number of active cases has been climbing since last week, active cases are still fewer than half of what they were a month ago.

But state leaders are still warning people to take precautions.

Gov. Doug Burgum commented on the uptick in cases over the weekend saying “While North Dakota is well-positioned to handle a potential surge in cases, it's essential to follow ND Smart guidelines to prevent such a surge."

While at least 13 other states, mostly in the South and the West, are pausing or rolling back their reopening plans, North Dakota is still in Phase Green, the final step before Phase Blue or the "new normal.”

To find a testing site near you go to health.nd.gov.