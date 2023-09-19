Urban Harvest disbands after 18 years

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Urban Harvest announced that it will be disbanding in a post on its Facebook page today.

Since 2005, the group brought together local artists, performers and farmers in the Bismarck-Mandan area.

The announcement says there are now more ways for talented locals to showcase their crafts than when they started.

Mike Swenson, one of the event coordinators, says it got to be too much.

“Lack of manpower and time. It’s been three of us trying to run the operation the last few years, between three day jobs. You know schedules and kids and all that, and just a bit to much to handle,” said Swenson.

He says they tried to find other people to step up and take the places of the three current event coordinators, but no one came forward.

The organization says to look to its Facebook page for more information in the upcoming weeks.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.