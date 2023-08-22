‘Fresh from North Dakota’: new videos highlight North Dakota grown products

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota farmers produce 54 different commodities, including crops such as durum, hard red spring wheat, sunflowers, canola, flax, dry beans to black beans, peas, lentils, chickpeas and honey.

But when it comes to using those North Dakota grown foods in your cooking, you might be stumped. The North Dakota Department of agriculture has some new videos that might help.

North Dakota chef Stephanie Miller is passionate about good food and about her home state.

“I grew up here,” Miller said. “It’s our home.”

So, she jumped at the chance to talk about both in these new videos produced by the North Dakota Department of Agriculture.

“It’s my responsibility to promote farmers and ranchers in our state,” she said.

In this video, Miller shares tips to make a charcuterie board, featuring locally grown foods. This is one of three videos showcasing the abundance of crops grown in North Dakota, and some easy tips to cook and preserve a variety of North Dakota grown foods. The idea is to start a conversation about foods grown right here in North Dakota... and provide some easy ways to incorporate them into your cooking.

“I think sometimes people just they get a little anxious because it’s like ‘I want to have lentils and peas and I want to experience some of these things, but they’re always better at someone else’s place or at the restaurant.’ Well now we have recipes for you. We’re showing you how you can set it up and what you can do,” said Goehring.

Ag commissioner Doug Goehring hopes it might also provide an understanding of where our food comes from, and the important role North Dakota producers play in feeding the world.

You can watch all the videos on the ND Agriculture Department's website and social media channels.

They release a new episode every Wednesday.

They release a new episode every Wednesday.

