Fallen Fargo police officer’s funeral held in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota Saturday

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (KFYR) - Jake Wallin, the Fargo police officer who was fatally shot over a week ago, was honored at his funeral on Saturday in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota.

As the funeral for fallen Fargo Police Officer Jake Wallin began, a final salute was given to his remains by members of the Fargo Police Department. Officer Wallin lost his life on July 14 after a gunman shot him and other colleagues who were responding to a car accident.

“Your actions saved lives and will forever be remembered as making a difference,” said Fargo Police Department Chief David Zibolski.

Wallin also served in the Minnesota National Guard and spent time in Iraq and Afghanistan. A friend who Wallin served with in Iraq spoke about his drive, dedication to service, and how he would always do more than what was asked of him.

“That he was dedicated, that he was a team player and that he was always positive,” said Chaplain Jordan Helming with the Minnesota Army National Guard.

Officer Wallin’s aunt told a story about how they watched fireworks together when he was a little boy.

“His arms wrapped so tightly around my neck, burying his face into me to try and avoid the fireworks that he hated so much at that age. From that timid small boy, he grew to be a driven, ambitious, brave young man,” said Jody Wallin, aunt of Officer Wallin.

Chief Zibolski presented Officer Wallin’s parents with two posthumous awards — a Purple Heart and the Medal of Honor. Chaplin Helming presented the Distinguished Service Medal for the Minnesota National Guard.

“We dedicate ourselves to his memory and the supreme sacrifice he made in the line of duty while performing an action of valor and bravery,” said Zibolski.

As the service ended, Officer Wallin’s remains were carried to their final resting place. Chief Zibolski ended with Officer Wallin’s goals as a police officer.

“He found a job with meaning and purpose behind it, he set an example, and he made a difference not somehow, but in a big way,” said Zibowlski.

A public memorial service will be held for Officer Wallin in Fargo at the Scheels Arena on Wednesday, July 26 at 1 p.m.

Full coverage of the funeral for Jake Wallin from Pequot Lakes, Minnesota

