Owners of the Ft. Lincoln Trolley set to retire

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The days of riding the Fort Lincoln Trolley in the summer may be over.

Owners Jim and Jan Beck are retiring from this business after 35 years. They started the trolley company in 1989 and have transported about 5,000 people every year between Mandan and Ft. Lincoln State Park. The business has been fun for the Becks, however, it has taken up a lot of their time over these many years.

“Well, we have been running it seven days a week for the last 30-something years. It’s getting old. It’s kind of like milking cows,” said Jim Beck, owner of the Ft. Lincoln Trolley Company.

If you are interested in buying the trolley to continue its legacy, the Becks are looking for someone to take it over.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.