Owners of the Ft. Lincoln Trolley set to retire

Fort Lincoln Trolley at the station in Mandan
Fort Lincoln Trolley at the station in Mandan(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - The days of riding the Fort Lincoln Trolley in the summer may be over.

Owners Jim and Jan Beck are retiring from this business after 35 years. They started the trolley company in 1989 and have transported about 5,000 people every year between Mandan and Ft. Lincoln State Park. The business has been fun for the Becks, however, it has taken up a lot of their time over these many years.

“Well, we have been running it seven days a week for the last 30-something years. It’s getting old. It’s kind of like milking cows,” said Jim Beck, owner of the Ft. Lincoln Trolley Company.

If you are interested in buying the trolley to continue its legacy, the Becks are looking for someone to take it over.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Inner tubes in a lazy river
New changes coming to Raging Rivers
Charlotte Gallup and her 2011 gold Chevy Impala
Bismarck police locate missing 92-year-old woman
Balfour train derailment
UPDATE: Tracks reopen at site of derailment in McHenry County
Elijah Red Tomahawk
Fort Yates man’s cause of death released
NDHP reports multiple motorcycles involved in a crash near Fort Rice Historic Site

Latest News

KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/31/23
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/31/23
Pool in Bismarck
Bismarck Parks and Rec must compete with other job opportunities to hire lifeguards
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/31/23