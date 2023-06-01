‘Don’t tell people that we actually like each other’: three DLB sets of siblings going to state

BURLINGTON, N.D. (KMOT) – Sibling rivalries can strike a chord in all of us.

“I’m not a pitcher, but if he pitched to me, I’d probably strike out. I have to be honest about it,” said Grace Schaefer, a seventh-grader on the Des Lacs-Burlington-Lewis & Clark softball team.

“I’m hitting a dinger. She’s probably striking out,” said Jake Schaefer, a sophomore on the DLB baseball team.

Everything comes back to competition.

“I’m blowing it right by my sister and also hitting a bomb. I’m throwing the ‘giddy-up’ to her, she’s not touching it,” said Paxton Ystaas, a junior.

Sometimes it’s tough love.

“We know that if we mess up, then the other will make fun of each other for it,” said Logen Ystaas, a freshman.

Other times, it’s a numbers game.

“I would say our competition is the home runs. I’m at two and he’s at one, so I’m trying to stay on top,” said Sierra Yale, an eighth grader.

The Lakers are going to state in softball and baseball this year, and three sets of siblings are all playing.

“We’ve taken so many pictures together. All six of us have taken so many pictures together and I think we all secretly admire the fact that we’re all going together,” said Logen.

Jake Schaefer, Paxton Ystaas and Carson Yale all play the role of older brother.

“She likes to think that she’s better than me. I was never all-region as an eighth grader. I’m proud of her,” said Carson.

Grace, Logen and Sierra have to suffer as the younger sisters.

“When we’re around people, we don’t like each other, but when we’re alone, we like each other,” said Grace.

“That’s the complete opposite for me,” said Logen.

These super siblings should stand out at state.

“Don’t tell people that we actually like each other,” said Logen.

The Lakers baseball team plays Langdon at 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Corbett Field, and the Lakers softball team plays Beulah at 4 p.m. at the South Hill Complex.

