Kelly Armstrong visits with ‘Together with Veterans’

Together with Veterans event
Together with Veterans event(Randy McDonald)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A group aimed at improving access to mental health for our state’s veterans is trying to grow some of its programs.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, met with members of Together with Veterans this week to talk with them about their efforts and learn about their mission.

Armstrong highlighted the importance of veteran suicide prevention and offered financial advice to the group.

Group founder Randy McDonald said their goal is to build community and mental wellness among veterans.

“We’re the only place in the United States that has our program co-pilot, which is a text-based mental health service, and it’s free for veterans’ service members and their families,” said McDonald.

The text message mental health service is available 24 hours a day.

In the past, the group has partnered with organizations like the Minot Minotauros hockey club to raise awareness of veterans’ health.

They also have an event coming up with ceramic painting this Saturday at Margie’s Glass at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sophomore Brayden Bahme was critically injured during his fourth-period gym class at Cheney...
High schooler dies after he was impaled during freak accident in gym class, officials say
Andrew Jager, 36, Carrington, ND
Man facing felony charges after bizarre incident on Main St. in Carrington
High-speed pursuit in North Dakota and Montana
Man arrested following high-speed chase from near Williston to Montana
The Cass County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for missing 16-year-old Chloe...
Help wanted in search for missing North Dakota teenager
Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, is facing charges of DUI causing serious bodily injury/death and...
Affidavit: Woman charged in DUI crash that killed bride refused sobriety test, needed help standing

Latest News

50th Annual Ag Day in Morton County
50th Annual Ag Day helps teach kids about where their daily items come from
Stand Firm group members setting up for a podcast
Stand Firm Production Company aims to bring people closer to the Catholic Faith
athletes 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23
rain 5/3
KMOT First News at Six Weather 5/03/23
track 5/3
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 5/03/23