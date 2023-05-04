Kelly Armstrong visits with ‘Together with Veterans’

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – A group aimed at improving access to mental health for our state’s veterans is trying to grow some of its programs.

Rep. Kelly Armstrong, R-ND, met with members of Together with Veterans this week to talk with them about their efforts and learn about their mission.

Armstrong highlighted the importance of veteran suicide prevention and offered financial advice to the group.

Group founder Randy McDonald said their goal is to build community and mental wellness among veterans.

“We’re the only place in the United States that has our program co-pilot, which is a text-based mental health service, and it’s free for veterans’ service members and their families,” said McDonald.

The text message mental health service is available 24 hours a day.

In the past, the group has partnered with organizations like the Minot Minotauros hockey club to raise awareness of veterans’ health.

They also have an event coming up with ceramic painting this Saturday at Margie’s Glass at 11 a.m.

