Mandan Middle School names new assistant principal

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Some leadership changes are taking place at Mandan Middle School.

Lisa Klabunde will replace Amanda Tomlinson in the upcoming school year and take on the role of assistant principal.

As a Mandan native herself, she’s elated to connect with the community again.

She currently holds the role of Principal at Wilton Middle and High School.

“The biggest thing especially at that middle school age is kind of an age where you know there’s a fork in the road. Some kids really have to choose the direction they’re going. Family parental influence is such a big part of that,” said Lisa Klabunde, the new Mandan Middle School assistant principal.

Some of her future goals are to make connections with the families of students and keep them in the loop about what’s going on with students while they’re in the classroom.

