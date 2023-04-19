Lemmon, SD artist gets international attention in new documentary

John Lopez scrap metal sculptures
John Lopez scrap metal sculptures(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LEMMON, S.D. (KFYR) – A South Dakota artist’s work is getting some international attention, thanks to a new documentary.

John Lopez is featured in the new film, “SCRAP.”

The film shines a spotlight not only on his amazing work, but also on the small South Dakota town he calls home.

Lopez spends a lot of time in his workshop just outside his hometown of Lemmon, South Dakota. It’s where the world-renowned artist creates scrap metal sculptures. His art can be found all over the Dakotas and as far away as Qatar.

“They all have a story,” he said.

Now, his story will be shared on the big screen. The artist is one of several salvage artists from around the world featured in the new film. It’s a project Canadian filmmaker Stacey Tenenbaum has been working on since 2018.

“I wanted to look at different ways that we could reuse these things and make and give them new life,” said Tenenbaum.

“SCRAP” tells the stories of people who have a connection to objects that have reached the “end of life” and raises awareness about giving new life to things we might otherwise throw away.

“My sculptures are made out of found objects, discarded farm equipment that I find,” said Lopez. “I find a way to reuse these old, discarded pieces of equipment. And that’s what her documentary is about is basically repurposing things that have been discarded.”

For Lopez, it’s a chance to share his art and his love for his hometown with an international audience.

“I was so tickled that we get to feature Lemmon and the different people that live here in our little town,” he said. “I’m honored. I pinch myself, I can’t believe that my work has reached to this level.”

And he hopes the documentary and his work might also inspire others to see things in a whole new light.

You can watch the documentary this weekend at the Palace Theater in Lemmon.

Saturday, the Grand River Arts Council will host a red carpet walk and photo opportunity with Lopez and Tenenbaum at 6 p.m. MDT. The movie will start at 7 p.m.

Sunday, the movie will start at 2 p.m. with a reception at the Kokomo afterward.

For more information, contact Raven Christman at 605-374-5611.

You can purchase tickets online here.

