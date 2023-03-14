ND Veterans Cemetery receives funding for future projects

Proposed project
Proposed project(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:48 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday Senators Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven announced that the North Dakota Veteran’s Cemetery will be receiving a grant of $1.8 million from the Veteran’s Affairs National Cemetery Administration.

The money will be used for the construction of a new columbarium for cremated remains to be placed in. The facility has been wanting to build this for a few years.

“We are very excited to finally be able to have this additional option for our veterans and their families. Any new build, any new cemetery build that the VA performs, automatically establishes a columbarium with that build. It is definitely a long time coming,” said Director of North Dakota Veterans Cemetery Pamela Helbling-Schaefer.

The North Dakota Veterans Cemetery hopes to start building the columbarium this spring and have it completed by the end of October 2023. There will be room for about 1,440 niches.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Williams County missing person case resumes
10-year-old missing person case in Williams County revived
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Arson arrest
Arrest made in Adams County arson
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student

Latest News

KUMV sportscaster Jon Cole reporting on Class B tournament
Class B Boys Basketball program at the Heritage Center
Seven to nine hours of sleep is the recommended goal by most sleep experts
Do you get enough sleep? Experts say most people don’t.
Inflation slowed in January 2023.
Inflation Rate slows down during the month of February, prices still high
Monitoring gas meter and furnace vents
Monitoring gas meter and furnace vents during the winter season